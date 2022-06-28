Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13
The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.—Psalm 19:1 (NIV)
Today’s sky is such a pale gray-blue that it seems as if nothingness curtains the world. On a beautiful Canadian summer day, the sky may be deep blue and either cloudless or contrasted by dazzling white clouds. Vivid shades of orange, red, and purple announce sunrise and sunset. Early spring sunshine seems brave, shining with promise. Longing to capture God’s marvelous artistry, I take pictures of the sky on the days it intrigues me. But when I look at the pictures later, I am dismayed. The colors are there, but unsightly power lines are prevalent, detracting from the beauty I originally saw. I realize now that I saw only the beauty because I was focused on seeing it.
When I choose to focus on what God has done, I simply enjoy God’s sky paintings. The wires are still there, but I don’t have to let them diminish my appreciation for God’s gift of beauty. I’ll keep some of these less-than-ideal pictures to remind me of how to look at others. Do the flaws I notice distract me from the beauty with which God has created each person? I hope not. I want to see people the way God does!
Prayer: Forgive us, God, for failing to see beauty in people created in your image. Help us to recognize your delight in them. Amen.
Thought for the day: God’s beauty surrounds me. I only need to stop and notice it.
—Pat Gerbrandt, Canada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.