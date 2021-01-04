Many lots and plots have a hillside that requires a special type of home. The Malzahn (402-53) would fit that category, with its garage located beneath. The right side is elevated on posts with a deck across that area and stairs to the ground. This unique six-sided home would also be ideal for any area with a view.
A skylight is directly over the entry. To the left of the entry is a coat closet on the outside of the utility room. Incorporated in the utility room is a large pantry. A window over the washer-dryer provides light for this area. A full bath with a tub and overhead skylight is next around the six-sided walls, with bedroom 2 beyond. This bedroom is large with a full walk-in closet.
Bookshelves line the library, which is open to the great room. The great room incorporates the living, family, and dining room. This great room area is vaulted with exposed beams overhead. A large wood stove and hearth provides warmth to the great room. There are six skylights in the great room, along with four large picture windows, a set of sliding doors, and a set of French doors.
The kitchen is to the right of the entry. It contains extras such as a trash compactor, microwave oven, and a large island with an eating bar. A window to the front porch area is over the sink. The master suite is vaulted with a large walk-in closet to the left of the door and a private bath with a shower and two sinks. Sliding doors provide access to the deck from the master suite.
In the center of the main floor is the stairs to the garage area. The two-car garage is arrow-shaped with space at the point end for a small work area or for storage of the lawn mower. The Malzahn has 1,873 square feet of very open, spacious living. The home generates a feeling of palatial living but still maintains the homey feel of a wood stove and the library.
