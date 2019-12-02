Designed to be built on a narrow lot, the Mallard (405-09) is a no-nonsense duplex with 1,129 square feet of living space on each of its two identical sides. Each unit also includes a one-car garage, with utilities.
Placement of the garages in front of the units allows them to serve an additional function—that of a sound buffer. This feature is especially useful if the home is built on a busy street.
When two families live in such close proximity, the overlap in sound environments can sometimes create problems. This floor plan gives a maximum privacy to the bedrooms by placing them on the outer perimeter, as far as possible from the shared wall. A covered walkway runs alongside the garage to a front door that opens near the small kitchen. Filled with colorful pots of flowers and planter boxes of greenery, this colonnade sends a message of welcome to visitors. Another entrance, through the garage, is handy when parking the car at night or carrying in groceries.
As in any small residence, counter space in the kitchen is minimal. But the long eating bar offers room for expansion when needed. It also provides partial separation between the kitchen and the daily living area, a combination dining room and living room. Sliding glass doors at the far end brighten the space and allow access to a small patio.
The Mallard (405-09) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
