Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Nothing makes family time special quite like a homemade meal, especially one made with locally sourced ingredients that are as fresh and flavorful as they are thoughtfully prepared.
Whether your gatherings with loved ones take place in the family kitchen, on the patio or at a picnic area, this Asparagus, Bacon and Egg Salad makes for a perfect brunch or appetizer that leans on local ingredients like Michigan asparagus, which takes just about three days to get from the field to your table. Grown by more than 100 family farmers, it can be found in your local store at 1 to 4 days old, compared to 10 to 20 days old for imported asparagus.
Local means fresh, which makes for an especially delicious meal, but it also means sustainability. Because the Michigan asparagus season relies on the weather and uses rainwater instead of irrigation, it makes for a sustainable product that's environmentally friendly.
As a nutrient-dense, low-calorie vegetable with no fat, no cholesterol and little sodium, it's also easy to prepare - just don't overcook it. Look for thicker spears at the store, as they tend to have greater texture and more flavor and tenderness because the fiber is less concentrated.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.