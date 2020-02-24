As lots become narrower and narrower, it is imperative that home designs change to accommodate. The Maggie (407-08) with 1,154 square feet is a perfect starter home, and is ideal for a narrow lot. It is a traditional style home with a two-car garage in front and covered porch area to the right. The covered entry leads into the living room with a coat closet flush to the left wall.
Combining the living room and dining room areas creates an unobstructed space. An eating bar makes a transition into the kitchen, allowing conversation among family members during meal preparation. Overhead cabinets above the bar are ideal for dishes since the dishwasher and sink are close by. A pantry is located next to the refrigerator for ease of storing grocery items. There is an abundance of overhead cabinets throughout the rest of the kitchen. The range and oven have no shortage of counter space. Two steps down from the patio doors off the dining area is a large patio, perfect for potted plants and outside furniture. This is ideal for the family to enjoy barbecues and backyard gatherings.
Well partitioned from the balance of the home, the bedrooms and full bath are situated on the left side, down a hallway. Bedrooms two and three each have large windows and ample closet space. Linen closets are located off bedroom two and the bath. Convenient to the bedrooms is the washer and dryer, set behind bi-fold doors next to the entry of the garage.
To balance this well-proportioned home, the master suite has his-and-hers closets, located along one wall, that simplify clothes organization. A pocket door separates the room from the master bath. A large window livens up the master suite itself, while the bathroom window brightens that room. Overall, the Maggie accommodates a young family or the empty nesters. It is narrow and long, wonderful for the modern lot sizes and easy to enlarge.
The MAGGIE (407-08) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
