Welcome to the Galaxy (406-60)! This ranch style home has 1,481 square feet of spacious living, ideal for the family seeking a feel of togetherness. The exterior is unique with a side entrance to the garage and three windows in the end. The area between the garage and the front entrance has a wonderful garden window, making it easy to see who is coming to visit as well as supplying the kitchen area with great light.
Inside the home, the sleeping quarters are to the left, while the kitchen and dining rooms are to the right. Straight ahead, beyond the coat closet/built-in hutch, is a vaulted, spacious, great room, complete with skylights and deck access. A gas fireplace in the corner heats the home, while the patio door and large windows add plenty of light.
Conversation in the kitchen and dining room is easy since only an eating bar separates the two. For a more formal dining occasion, a table could be placed in front of the picture window in the great room. The area in the kitchen has been designed for convenience, with the corner sink and easy to use pantry.
The utility room, with a sliding pocket door to cut down on washer/dryer noise, has been conveniently located between the kitchen and the garage. This makes carrying groceries in from the garage a snap.
The master suite is located in the rear of the home where it is most quiet. The master bath includes two sinks, a tub with a frosted window for light, and a linen closet. Across the hall two more bedrooms are close by, a feature those young families will find pleasing. A linen closet at the end of the hall provides the other two bedrooms with extra blankets and bath towels.
The Galaxy has great potential. Young families, who like to have their children close at night, or the couple whose children have left home, will find this an ideal home with spacious living area.
The Galaxy (406-60) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
