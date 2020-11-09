Looking for the ranch-styled home with a large, wrap-around covered porch, a covered deck, and many amenities? This description fits the Long (407-28) perfectly. It has a wrap-around porch that extends from the front entry around the side. The covered deck is on the opposite end of the home and is accessible from both the living room and the master suite. The face of the home has a number of roof angles, a dormer over the kitchen, a fireplace chimney, and many windows at various angles. All of these features make the 1,820 square feet of home special and unique.
The entire home has vaulted ceilings. This makes each room special and spacious. The entry opens into the great room, kitchen, and living room. The great room is long with the kitchen located in the center of it. The island in the kitchen has the sink, dishwasher, cooktop, and a raised eating bar. On the back wall is a large, walk-in pantry with a pair of pocket doors separating the two. The refrigerator and microwave/oven is on the back wall, built into the cabinets. A door to the outside deck and one to bedroom 3 are in the corner of this area also.
To the left of the entry is a beautifully shaped living room with a gas fireplace in the corner. French doors open onto the side-covered deck. The corner of this room is a semi-circle of windows, which provides a grandiose look from the inside as well as the outside.
Bedroom 2 is located next to the main full bath. A large linen closet is also located in this hall for storage to all three bedrooms. The utility is unique as it has a stackable washer and dryer, which takes less space and leaves room for the water heater and the forced air unit. A door to the back yard exits from the utility.
The final room in this unique home is the master suite. It has a door to the covered deck on the side, along with a large walk-in closet, and a full master bath complete with an oversized shower and a spa.
The Long (407-28) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
