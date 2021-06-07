A mountain view on a sloping hillside is one of the most wonderful locations for a home. However, it takes a uniquely special home to fit on this type of lot. The Little Alcott (408-34) is perfect for that sort of location. It has a two-car garage with entry from the front, a large main floor with two decks off the rear, and a full finished basement with large covered patio. Its angular shape adds charm and eye appeal as one approaches this home.
Down a long covered porch, entry into the Little Alcott brings a guest face to face with the dining and kitchen area. A large pantry is nestled into a corner of the stairwell as it forms a “T” shape. The kitchen, while compact and easily accessible for the cook, provides an eating bar and nook that face the huge, spaciously open living room. This is ideal for family gatherings or nightly family conversations.
The living room, with a corner gas fireplace, has three windows that look out over the valley and bring wonderful sunlight into the room.
The right side of the Little Alcott is dedicated to a wonderful master suite. It has French doors opening onto a private deck in the rear for those evenings when enjoyment of the sunset is essential. The bath has dual vanity sinks separated from the tub.
The stairs to the basement form a "T" so one can go either direction. To the right are bedrooms 2 and 3, and a large full bath with dual sinks, a tub and huge linen closet. On the backside of the stairwell is a large utility room with the washer and dryer, a laundry chute, folding counter, and storage.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by visiting our affiliated website www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. For a one-page PDF copy of this plan email Scott at Scottm@landmarkdesigns.com. To view this plan on line use plan number 33-561.
