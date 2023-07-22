Linda Conti of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, received top honors in the side dishes and veggies category of the Homemade in the High Plains cookbook. Conti, a wellness entrepreneur, grew up in northeast Iowa on a small family farm that raised quarter horses. She has had horses ever since, and her family, including her children and grandchildren have competed with them across the United States for years. In fact, her parents were inducted into the Quarter Horse Hall of Fame.
Conti learned to cook from her mother and grandmother—who often cooked for harvesters in the field and large groups at horse shows. She has fond memories of putting up corn, her mother’s chili recipe, making sourdough bread and baking rhubarb pies. Conti creates that same homecooked nostalgia for her family at her kitchen table.
“That was always one of the special times for us when we were sitting around the table,” Conti explained. “It’s one of the lost arts, and it’s one of the things I love about this cookbook.”
Years ago, Conti was in a serious car accident involving a train where she suffered critical head injuries, and she was not expected to survive. Through that recovery process she began looking at nutrition and health in a new light, which was when she started working in the wellness field.
“That's one of the things that's made brain health a priority for me, and I just think we totally underestimate the power of nutrition in our bodies and we've gotten so far away from that,” she said. “After I got my (Homemade in the High Plains) cookbook, I sat down and went through the entire book and looked at recipes and I think I have like 15 of them for starters that I want to try first. They all look delicious, and, yes, some are probably healthier than others, but they all have basic nutrition in them. That is so critical and we haven’t been teaching the value of that to our kids and grandkids.”
Conti believes farm wives have an obligation to incorporate ingredients with proper nutritional value into the meals they serve during harvest and year-round.
“I think it's as important as it is for the farmers to be out doing everything they're doing in the field,” she explained. “If they don't fertilize their crops, they don't get a good crop, right?”
Conti’s winning recipe is called macaroni cheese corn bake, and it originated from a cookbook from where she grew up in Iowa.
“I just started making it when my kids were little, so I’ve probably been making it 30 years. It’s easy because you just throw the ingredients together and it became a favorite of my family. Anytime we have a special occasion, when I ask the kids what they want, of course they say the macaroni corn.”
Conti’s advice to parents is to teach their children to cook and incorporate them into making meals and learning about nutrition.
“I think it's easy for us to think we don't have time to cook,” she said. “But if you don’t have time to cook, do you really have time to go to town and wait in line at the drive-thru or go out to eat in a restaurant? We make cooking way more complicated than it needs to be. I think if we would simplify it, it’s way easier and it won’t intimidate us if we get back to the basics we learned years ago.”
Macaroni Cheese Corn Bake
From the Kitchen of: Linda Conti
Wellness entrepreneur, Mom, Wife and Grandma from Castalian Springs, Tennessee
1 can whole kernel corn with liquid
1 stick margarine (melted)
Ingredients: Mix all ingredients. Put in 8 x 8 or casserole dish. Cover and bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Remove lid to brown.
