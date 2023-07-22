Linda Conti - July 21 .jpeg

Linda Conti of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, received top honors in the side dishes and veggies category of the Homemade in the High Plains cookbook. Conti, a wellness entrepreneur, grew up in northeast Iowa on a small family farm that raised quarter horses. She has had horses ever since, and her family, including her children and grandchildren have competed with them across the United States for years. In fact, her parents were inducted into the Quarter Horse Hall of Fame.

Conti learned to cook from her mother and grandmother—who often cooked for harvesters in the field and large groups at horse shows. She has fond memories of putting up corn, her mother’s chili recipe, making sourdough bread and baking rhubarb pies. Conti creates that same homecooked nostalgia for her family at her kitchen table.

