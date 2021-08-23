Parents can cook dinner and still keep an eye on kids playing in the yard. The 1,471 square foot Levings (401-62) is ideal for a family about to purchase their first home, or for a couple close to retirement and wishing to downsize. Attractive wood siding and a covered walk impart a nice touch as you enter this home. The kitchen is large with plenty of counter space, and since it is just inside the front door, handy for popping in to grab a snack.
The open living room and dining room invite entertaining or family gatherings. The optional woodstove adds charm to this area. Sliding glass doors lead you from the living area to the covered deck for enjoying the warm summer nights and cool fall evenings.
This home has a roomy master bedroom with a double vanity in the dressing area, separating the bathroom and walk-in closet. A skylight fills the dressing area with soft, natural light. The den, with French doors, can be used as a home office, or a guest room, if needed.
A full bathroom is located in the center of this floor plan, allowing for easy use by the entire home. The large two-car garage not only has a side entrance, but direct access into the house via the oversized utility room. This handy space houses the washer/dryer and a half bath. The half bath is convenient to those working in the garage or yard as well as those in the home.
To view this plan on line use plan number 33-332.
