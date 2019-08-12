The Legacy Ranch sits on more than 829 acres 15 miles southwest of Hugo, Oklahoma, in Choctaw County.
The property includes a nice 1,500-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with a pool, a screened in back porch and an outside storage area with a half bath.
This highly improved pecan orchard and cattle ranch has several ponds and four water wells. There are 3,800 improved variety pecan trees irrigated from the Boggy River on 114 acres. Improved trees range in age from 9 to 12 years. 850 native pecan trees (organic) are non-irrigated. A main loop system water line is in place, but not stubbed out, for 4,000 more trees. A 120 foot-by-60 foot pecan barn offers electricity, lights and an elevated loading dock.
The cattle side of the operation will support up to 250 mother cows. There is a calving barn with calving pen, 100 foot-by-50 foot storage barn, storage container, hydraulic squeeze chute/scale/neck bender, Priefert working tub, Priefert working alley, elevated loading chute, six sorting pens, two overhead feeders and a feeder box-truck mount.
All equipment, tractors, hay and pasture equipment, trailers, and all-terrain vehicles are part of the sale. Everything is in place for both pecan and cattle operations. See our website at www.swranchsales.com for list of included equipment.
This property is offered through Southwest Ranch & Farm Sales. Please contact Jim Long at 972-542-8511 or visit www.swranchsales.com for more information.
