A large workshop, separate from the garage, is included in the floorplan of the Legacy 2 (332-131), a compact single-level home with a country style front porch.
Economical to build, this home is well suited to the needs of first time homebuyers, singles or empty nesters. It can also be adapted for wheelchair accessibility.
Family living areas are at the front, bedrooms at the back. Vaulted ceilings give a sense of spaciousness to the living room, entryway and dining room. A five-sided bay window brightens the living room and creates an interesting recess for plants, a specially designed couch or a couple of easy chairs—the possibilities are endless. The living room also has a door that opens onto a small deck.
Most homes this size have two bathrooms, but this one has three. The one next to the garage comes in handy for clean up when clothes and shoes are grubby from working in the shop or garden.
A work island, with built-in range and oven augments counter space in the kitchen. Other features include a large walk-in pantry, broom closet and built-in dishwasher. Sink and dishwasher are nestled into a bay window that faces the street. Some families might prefer to outfit the adjacent space as a family room, rather than a dining room.
Luxury touches in the master suite include a huge walk-in closet, oversized shower and twin basins in the dressing area. A glass door provides access to the deck.
The utility room has cabinets and a long counter for folding clothes. It can be entered from the back yard, as well as from the interior hallway. Although not included in the plan, another deck could be built behind the home.
A skylight brightens the main bathroom and a large linen closet is across the hall, next to the coat closet by the entry.
Bedroom three, which is accessible from the kitchen, could be used as a home office, hobby room or you name it, if a third bedroom is not needed.
