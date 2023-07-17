puppy-drinking-water.jpg

While there is not much scientific data available on how seasonal water intake differs, K-State animal nutrition expert Greg Aldrich said pets should drink a little more than one cup of water per pound of body weight. (Photo from Kansas State Extension)

Just as humans crave a cold drink during the sweltering heat of the summer, the same holds true for dogs and cats. Kansas State University animal nutrition expert Greg Aldrich says that water needs can increase for pets during the summer months.

“If the temperature gets relatively hot, above 86 degrees Fahrenheit, pets will need more water,” Aldrich said.

