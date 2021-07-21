A large workshop, separate from the garage, is included in the floor plan of the Kaempferi (336-050), a compact single-level home with a country style front porch. Economical to build, this home is well suited to the needs of first-time homebuyers, singles, or empty nesters. It can also be adapted for wheelchair accessibility.
Family living areas are at the front, bedrooms at the back. The vaulted ceiling gives a sense of spaciousness to the living room. A five-sided bay window brightens the living room, which also has a door that opens onto a small deck.
Luxury touches in the master suite include a huge walk-in closet, oversized shower and twin basins in the dressing area. The utility room has cabinets and a long counter for folding clothes. It can be entered from the back yard, as well as from the interior hallway.
