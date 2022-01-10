This beautiful home has a unique floor design and an attractive exterior that enhances its curb appeal. A covered front porch adds a homey touch to welcome visitors.
Designed as a starter home, the 1,685 square foot Justine 2 (401-71) is well suited to meeting the needs of a young family. The master suite is located near the other two bedrooms, while the sound separation provided by the two bathrooms and the closets, and offers an element of privacy. The master suite amenities include a huge sleeping area, a private bath with custom shower and a nice sized walk-in closet.
The family living areas are centrally located. Shelves flank the wide, open fireplace in the living room. An open-style kitchen is separated from the nook and the dining room by a work island. Placement of the sink in the work island eliminates the isolation often experience by clean-up crews when the work area faces the wall.
Light beaming through the sliding glass doors brightens the spacious nook, and a pantry offers additional storage space for food.
Those who prefer relaxed living space to formality may prefer to use the living area as a family room. This large vaulted room offers plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining.
An added feature is the unfinished attic, a space that could be used for storage or a recreation room. Another extra is the enclosed RV storage area located to the right of the spacious two-car garage.
The Justine 2 (401-71) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15 percent off construction plans for this design. Call us at 1-800-562-1151 or visit us online at www.ldiplans.com for details. A $25 hard copy or $7.50 emailed PDF study plan is also available consisting of: an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section. Order online or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and standard and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com. Order this week to save up to 15 percent off construction plans using the discount code (LWD13) or send payment to Landmark Designs Inc., PO Box 5625 Eugene, OR 97405. Remember to indicate Justine 2 (401-71) and LWD13.
