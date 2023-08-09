Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
How do children learn to read? The first steps are understanding the sounds in spoken words and how the letters in print relate to these different sounds. To support children’s first steps toward reading, help them learn to recognize sounds of letters and what those letters look like, said Karie Foster, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“How can parents and caregivers teach children to recognize sounds and letters? It can be simpler than you think,” said Foster, who specializes in family wellbeing. “We can do this by talking to and reading with our children – starting right from birth!”
Foster offered some ideas to try. “Start with one or two, then add more as you feel comfortable,” Foster said.
When communicating with your child:
Copy the sounds your child makes.
Sing to your child.
Play rhyming games.
Share stories – tell stories about your own childhood.
Talk about everyday things you are seeing and doing together; for example, “Look at the blue bird! It’s called a Blue Jay!”
Emphasize different letters when saying a word; for example, “Here’s your t-t-truck.”
Talk about emotions; for example, “Petting our dog Spot makes you happy!”
Listen to your child and follow their lead. If your child asks, “What’s on the next page?” say, “What do you think will be on the next page?”
When reading with your child:
Point to the letter or the word while saying it.
Encourage your child to hold the book and turn the pages.
Ask questions about the book such as, “Why did the bear eat so much honey?”
Read your child’s favorite book over and over again.
Ask your child to follow along with their finger while you read each word.
Point to the pictures and talk about them.
Make the sounds of the animals or objects in the book.
Explain words they might not know.
“Most importantly make reading enjoyable,” Foster said. “Make it something to look forward to. Reading together can become a special time for both of you.”
ISU Extension and Outreach literacy programs include “Raising School Ready Readers” and “Our Bookshelf.” For more information about these and other programs go to www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.