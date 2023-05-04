poison-ivy-a.png

When removing poison ivy plants, Kansas State University horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini recommends wearing pants, long sleeves and gloves, and washing clothing and skin to remove traces of plant toxins. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

Most people accept that avoiding poison ivy is good advice, but Kansas State University horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini said doing so starts with correctly identifying the allergenic plant.

Domenghini said poison ivy grows in multiple forms with varying leaf appearances. Three varieties of poison ivy include erect woody shrub, climbing woody vine and ground cover.

