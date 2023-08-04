Juanita

Problem

I’m a mother of four children and an extra with my husband. I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but the truth is my husband is a handful. I have ended up being the primary parent, because of the way he manages to either ignore the children or get into a mood where he acts just like them. He was raised in a pretty harsh way and he acts out like a child. I don’t dare tell him what to do because he will definitely take it personally. He is a good man and I love him, but I’m lost when it comes to giving any kind of constructive criticism.

