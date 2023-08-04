I’m a mother of four children and an extra with my husband. I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but the truth is my husband is a handful. I have ended up being the primary parent, because of the way he manages to either ignore the children or get into a mood where he acts just like them. He was raised in a pretty harsh way and he acts out like a child. I don’t dare tell him what to do because he will definitely take it personally. He is a good man and I love him, but I’m lost when it comes to giving any kind of constructive criticism.
My parents were fair people who seemed to make a lot of sense to me and I have tried to parent from the perspective that I was shown. My husband says you cannot reason with children and then we are on the way to an argument. I think I have taken a lot of abusive language from him aimed at me and our children. I’m concerned that they will grow up to be aggressive and pretty mouthy as that is what is expressed to them and at them. I’m fed up with this day-to-day craziness. I would love for it to be different because I love my family. Maybe it is me, but there has to be a better way of raising children than this ongoing battle.
There is a saying: “When you do the same thing over and over again, do not expect things to change. It sounds like you are in a pattern at this point. Please think about what you are doing that hinders your communication and keeps this problem from getting to a different outcome. Your husband has a pattern as well. He can only change his part and you can only change yours.
Sometimes you need outside help to figure out what to do to make things better. I’m not sure how old the children are but the only way to change something is to do something different and hopefully better for their sakes. Your husband seems to be reacting as his family might have.
There are good counselors out there that have an objective point of view, that could offer a better strategy than you have right now. It sounds like you both learned how to be reactive rather than having a proactive strategy. Please check around and find someone to talk to about this problem.
Getting to a better place does require a lot of patience and not being reactive.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
