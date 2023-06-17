Nan Krehbiel photo.jpeg

(Courtesy photo.)

The dessert winner for High Plains Journal’s Homemade in the High Plains cookbook is Vicki Krehbiel, with her honeybun cinnamon cake. Krehbiel lives in Tingley, Iowa. She grew up on a farm and after getting married, the couple started a cow-calf operation and later began farming. Since she was child, Krehbiel said she has only spent one year away from the farm. She said she feels a calling from the farm. Krehbiel helps on the family operation with her husband, son and daughter-in-law and often gets help from her six grandkids whether she is in the kitchen or working outside. Krehbiel can often be found on the combine during harvest, working cattle, doing the book or fixing fence when she’s not canning vegetables or preserves in the summer or whipping up a homecooked meal for her family.

“The term farm wife has a different concept for me, because I’m not just a farm wife,” she said. “I’m equal to my husband and my son as farmers. Nobody has a more important role than anyone else. We’re all equal. I hope there continue to be farm wives that participate and work alongside their husbands and realize how important of a role that they can play. Just because you’re a woman, doesn’t mean the farm means any less to you.”

RECIPE JUNE19 1Pix.jpg

