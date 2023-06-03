Nina Flax - June 2.jpg

Nina Flax, of Osage City, Kansas, submitted a pimento cheese recipe for the appetizer category of High Plains Journal’s Homemade in the High Plains cookbook and it was selected as the grand prize winner for that category. Flax said her household has subscribed to HPJ for years and when it arrives each week, she flips straight to the home and family section to see which recipe is featured. Flax grew up on a farm in southern Osage County, Kansas. She was the oldest of six and her mother loved to cook.

“In those days you didn’t go out and eat, we cooked,” Flax explained. “We were 4-Hers and we always went to cooking classes and took baking entries to the fair. The first things I ever remember making was no-bake cookies.”

