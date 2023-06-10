IMG_6305 (1).jpeg

(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Connie Richards, of Tingley, Iowa, was selected as the grand prize winner for the breads and rolls category of High Plains Journal’s Homemade in the High Plains cookbook. Richards grew up on a farm and later married a farmer and has raised three daughters. She also has nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Richards helped her husband on the family farm for years, but no longer participates in the manual labor as two of her grandsons and her son-in-law have taken more prominent roles in the operation. Their farm produces corn, beans, alfalfa, oats and a cow-calf herd.

She has always loved to cook and even owned a small café previously where she enjoyed trying out new recipes. Richards still takes meals to the field when the workers are harvesting.

FullSizeRender.jpg

(Courtesy photo.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.