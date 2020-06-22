The pleasing country style of the 2,489 square foot Herbert (336-070) with its wide, railed front porch provides a warm welcome for any visitors.
The elegance of this beautiful home is readily apparent as you step into the long entryway. There is a coffered ceiling vault here, as well as in the living room. The living room, to the left, offers a splendid view. French doors in the dining room open onto the porch to admit a gentle breeze when the weather permits.
A hallway with lots of storage space leads to the spacious master suite. Isolated for maximum privacy, the luxury here is unmistakable. A vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, separate vanity and private bathroom are some of the many amenities. There is also exclusive access to a covered deck with a relaxing spa.
The middle section of this unique floor design is designated as the Great Space. Here, friends and family can gather in front of the gas fireplace and discuss the events of the day. This arrangement allows the cook in the house, separated only by the raised eating bar, to prepare meals without missing out on any of the conversation. In addition to the built-in appliances, the kitchen features a walk-in pantry, garden nook and convenient desk. If the sun is shining, set up the barbecue on the back deck.
The remainder of this floor plan offers two bedrooms and a handy utility room. For empty nesters, one bedroom can be utilized as guest accommodations, and the other might serve as a home office. A full bathroom separates the two.
The Herbert (336-070) is our plan of the week.
