Homemade fridge fresh
Put one-half cup of baking soda in the bottom of a clean recycled jelly jar, poke some holes in the lid and set in the corner of the fridge. The soda absorbs any bad odors and costs almost nothing. After about six months, I take the jar out and dump the soda in my sinks—using it to scour the sinks in the kitchen and bathrooms. I replace the old soda with new and put the jar back in its corner for another few months. Cheap and easy!
Free storage boxes
A reader wrote, “I’ve seen in some of the fancy mail order catalogs sell those boxes with compartments in them to store your glass ornaments from one year to the next, but they have a really hefty price tag. My friend runs a liquor store and told me they have all kinds and sizes of boxes with dividers in them that the fancy wines and liquors are shipped in. Off I went to the liquor store. They had loads of boxes holding from 12 to 24 items in separate spaces. I got some, took them home and then covered the outsides of the boxes with that sticky backed contact paper you can get in some stores. I made a paper tag for each of the boxes as I packed them and then covered the tag with clear contact paper so I can find what I want, when I want it.
All of the packed boxes fit in my storage room closet on the top two shelves. Safe from little hands and are sturdy enough to last for many years. Best of all, they were free.
Start saving now
The holidays are over and a lot of folks are still paying on the Christmas bills. A reader writes, “When you use those cents-off coupons at the grocery store, save the money in a pickle jar stashed away somewhere. When the jar is full, start a savings account at the bank for next Christmas.
If you have hints or ideas to share, send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.