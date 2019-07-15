Weed killer
To kill most kinds of weeds, mix together 1 gallon of white vinegar, 1 ½ cups of Epsom salts, 2 tablespoons blue dish soap.
Mix and put in a spray bottle and get rid of the weeds along the edges of the sidewalks or flower beds. One lady uses this in her rock beds to hold the weeds at bay.
Recycle plastic pool
If your child’s plastic swimming pool starts to leak just recycle it into an instant sand box. One of my friends covers hers with a plastic tablecloth when the kids aren’t using it. She says it keeps the cats from using it as a litter box.
Mold killer
Vinegar and peroxide, used straight and sprayed on wet wood will penetrate the wood and kill the roots of any mold. Mix 1 gallon of vinegar with a large bottle of peroxide in a spray pump and saturate the studs and all exposed areas where the sheet rock was removed. Let dry and apply a second coat.
Good use for mothballs
To keep flies from taking over the trash cans outside, put a few moth balls in the bottoms of the cans before putting in the liner. They really do help.
Cheap grill cover
We have one of those old round charcoal grills with just a grate on the top. I like to use it, but don’t like having clean the bird ‘do-do’ off before I can even light the thing. One of my grandkids brought over the perfect solution. He had an old round plastic sled with a crack in it. He put it upside down on the grill and it’s perfect. I tied it down with a couple of tarp straps. Easy to remove and the grill stays clean.
If you have hints or ideas to share, send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net. If you send me your name and address, I’ll send you a free copy of the PennyWise Newsletter. Please mention High Plains Journal when you write.
