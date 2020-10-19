Stain remover
If you don’t have any stain remover on hand, try using some of your hand soap with the anti-bacterial ingredients in it. Rub it into the stain real good and then put it in the machine and wash. This works pretty well and with the COVID thing going around, most of us have this anti-bacterial soap on hand anyway.
Homemade masks
A reader wrote that her sons were in the military at one time and didn’t want the uniforms any more so she made masks from them for family members and they treasure them. She also made some Christmas stockings from some of the uniform fabric with a piece of white sweater for the top edge of the stockings and some silky coat lining for the insides of the stockings
She also uses Harley Davidson, John Deere, Jack Rabbit and Harry Potter fabrics to make masks for the children. This lady also makes the ties from bias tape made from the fabrics as elastic is not easily found and the cloth ties work just as well.
Save the critters
When you are transporting your animals, please put a seatbelt around the carrier and fasten it securely. If your vehicle is in an accident, they can escape unnoticed unless in a crate or could be hurt badly by being tossed around.
Cheap dog dishes
We have several large dogs and trying to find dishes they can’t tear up has been quite the challenge. My husband found a farmer with a whole bunch of empty 5-gallon buckets and brought some home, cut them down to size, and then staked the buckets on 3 sides so they can’t be knocked over. They hold food and water, didn’t cost any money and are still good after a year.
Earache relief
I have a 4 year old that has a lot of earaches and even the medication didn’t seem to work very well. A neighbor told me to take a clean sock, fill it half full of rice, tie it shut and then microwave for about a half a minute, check to see that it’s not too hot by laying in on your own arm and then give it to the child to lie on for a little while. The pain goes away.
Cheap window wipes
Crumpled up newspapers can wipe a window dry after washing it. Something in the newsprint makes the window nice and shiny again.
If you have hints or ideas to share, send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net. If you send me your name and address, I’ll send you a free copy of the PennyWise Newsletter. Please mention High Plains Journal when you write.
