Cheapest ever rust remover
To dissolve rust from nuts and bolts without resorting to harsh chemicals that cost a lot of money, simply soak them in a container with some full strength vinegar. The vinegar will loosen the rust and then you can knock it off with a wire brush, rinse the pieces in clear water, dry well—I use a hand-held hair dryer—and then put a thin film of oil on them to prevent rust from growing on the pieces again.
I used some cooking oil from the kitchen as it’s cheaper than the mechanics’ kind.
New uses for ponytail holders
We raised three girls and recently redid their bedrooms for guests. My husband discovered some ponytail holders and began to recycle them. They are much better than rubber bands, which get stretched out and break. He uses them to wind up electrical cords for storage. He’s also discovered that if you put two of them together you can wind up a garden hose and fasten the ends with the ponytail holders. This makes them much easier to set in the shed.
Streak-free window cleaner
Mix together 2 cups of water, 1 cup white vinegar and 1/2 cup household ammonia—the non-sudsy kind—and 2 or 3 drops of dish soap.
I mix this in a quart fruit jar and then put it in an old ice cream bucket and get to washing. It doesn’t streak like a lot of the commercial cleaners and it’s a lot cheaper.
Freezer hint
When you get ready to freeze chicken, put it in a plastic bag, hang on to the top of the bag and put the bulk of it in a sink of warm water. The air will be forced out of the bag so you can twist the bag shut and then use a twist tie or a heavy rubber band to seal it off. This does eliminate some of that “white crust” called freezer burn.
This would work great if one was cutting up several chickens at a time and you could sort the pieces just how you want to cook the chicken.
If you have hints or ideas to share send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net. If you send me your name and address, I’ll send you a free copy of the PennyWise Newsletter. Please mention High Plains Journal when you write.
