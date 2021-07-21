No more hot seats
A reader writes:
I keep my old and holey bath towels in a bag on the floorboards of my car especially during the hot summer months. When I go to put the children in the car, I take the old towels out and lay them on the seats first before the kids sit down. The towels prevent the hot seat for the little ones and any adult that happens to ride along.
Easy watering
I save a few gallon milk jugs, fill them with water and set them near the door of the porch or out on the step. It’s a whole lot easier to water the flowerpots without having to drag out the garden hoses. A friend shared this idea with me when I asked her about the jugs outside of her door. It works for me too.
No grocery bag spill overs
If I have several bags of groceries in the back seat of my car, I put the seat belts around them before leaving the parking lot. If I have to hit the brakes fast, the food doesn’t go flying off of the seat and all over the floorboards.
Gummy hair
My daughter recently came home from a birthday party with a huge wad of bubble gum stuck in her hair. My neighbor brought her home at once and had no idea what to do for the crying child. I grabbed a jar of peanut butter, smeared it all over the gum, let it set a few minutes and worked it through. The gum all wadded up in little balls so I could pick it out easily. I had learned this hint from a friend several years ago and it’s a winner for sure.
Carpet stain fixes
If someone breaks a ballpoint pen on your carpet and the ink spills out just soak the area down with good old hair spray. Let it dry on the stain and then use a soft rag to clean the stain off with a mix of 1/2 vinegar and 1/2 water. This sounds really silly, but it does work.
Child size garment bags
A friend showed me how to use old pillowcases as a protective garment bag for you little ones good clothes, such as suits or fancy dresses. She just picked out some of the stitches on the sewed end of the pillowcase big enough for the wire end of the hanger to fit through and then slipped the pillowcase over the hanger and the dress. She said this also works for the suits that some folks will buy for the little ones who take part in a wedding.
If you have hints or ideas to share send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net. If you send me your name and address, I’ll send you a free copy of the PennyWise Newsletter. Please mention High Plains Journal when you write.
