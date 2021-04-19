Flies be gone
Mix a pine cleaner such as Pine Sol half and half with water and put in a spray bottle. Use it on your porch, around the patio area and the doors and windows. The flies will leave. I gave this a try and it works pretty well.
Bird feed
Recycle that old grease from frying any kind of meat, such as bacon or hamburger, and mix in some plain dry oatmeal and stir it up. It should just stick together in kind of a glob. Put it on a fence post and the birds will find and enjoy the food.
I tried this and the birds love it. I put it on a fence post and the cats can’t get up fast enough to get the bird and they didn’t like the oatmeal either.
Easy brush clean
Cut the foot piece off of a nylon stocking and stretch it over the hair brush bristles. Every few days, take the sock off and get rid of the hair and dander, wash the sock and put it back on the brush.
Color cones for Christmas
Yup, it’s way too early to be thinking Christmas, but you can pick up the dried pine cones now. Put the pine cones in a dye bath of 1 ounce of food coloring to a gallon of water. Soak the cones for 24 hours and then drain and dry. After they are dried, put them in a burlap bag and hang in a garage or someplace until next Christmas and then use them for all sorts of crafts, such as wreaths.
Oven cleaner
Mix 2 ounces of Dawn dish soap, 1/2 cup lemon juice, 1 cup white vinegar and 10 ounces of water in a spray bottle. Mix it up well and spray your oven then let it sit overnight. Next day, wipe down with clean, wet rags. You can also use this mixture to clean your tub and shower. Same deal just spray, let sit overnight and wipe down. The best part of this is that there are no stinky or harmful chemicals a kid could get hurt with.
If you have hints or ideas to share send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net. If you send me your name and address, I’ll send you a free copy of the PennyWise Newsletter. Please mention High Plains Journal when you write
