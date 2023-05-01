Coffee-Beans-1-768x512.jpg

Research has shown that higher coffee consumption is associated with lower rates of mortality as well as lower rates of some neurological and metabolic disorders. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Joshua Frazier)

Having that second cup may actually be good for coffee drinkers, according to a discussion of coffee’s preventive and therapeutic benefits to human health in a recent review paper by Texas A&M University researchers.

The paper, “Health Benefits of Coffee Consumption for Cancer and Other Diseases and Mechanisms of Action,” was published recently in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

20230411_Chapkin_MM_066-768x512.jpg

dr_stephen_safe_in_lab-vert.jpg

Stephen Safe, Ph.D., has investigated coffee components in relation to mechanism-based drug development. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo)

