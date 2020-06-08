The 2,514 square foot Hannah (337-060) would make an ideal home for a growing family. This
country style charmer, with a beautifully crafted exterior of wood and brick, has the look of a much larger home.
A covered front porch accents the provincial appeal of the Hannah, while providing a welcoming atmosphere for family and friends. The vaulted entry leads into an open floor design that makes excellent use of the available space. The sleeping quarters have been placed to the right of the entry, while the main family rooms are on the opposite side of the home.
The spacious master suite has a linen closet just outside the entrance and is loaded with amenities.
They include a huge walk-in closet, a nice bay window with a place to sit and enjoy the view or a good book. There is personal access to the back deck and a private bathroom, which has a glass block shower, oversized bathtub and two basins. The two front bedrooms are equipped with ample closet space and plenty of windows. They are separated from the master suite by a roomy home office and a full bath.
The L-shaped kitchen will please the cooks in the household. Placed strategically, the kitchen features a walk-in pantry, eating bar, double ovens, island cooktop and large garden window. A vaulted breakfast nook adjoins the kitchen.
The vaulted dining room and living room open to each other, creating a large central area.
Warmed by the fireplace, this is the spot to enjoy a good meal and after dinner conversation. The big family room has a vaulted ceiling and direct access to an enormous back deck. Here you have a built-in hot tub and enough room to invite lots of company over for a summer barbecue.
Placed conveniently by the garage is a good-sized utility room that has a pull down ironing board and a table for folding clothes. Across the short hall is a broom closet. The garage itself has room for three vehicles, along with a shop area and space for extra storage.
The Hannah (337-060) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to
Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
