grilling.jpg

Ground meat should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 F, measured with a food thermometer, said K-State food scientist Karen Blakeslee. (K-State Research and Extension)

Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee says food safety needs to be part of summer parties, especially when those get-togethers involve grilling food outdoors.

“To start with,” she said, “wash your hands. That’s the No. 1 step before you start handling any food, and then wash them again after you’ve handled any kind of raw meat.”

