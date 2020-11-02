Looking for a triplex to fit into a residential area? The Greenridge 3 (407-13) is ideal as it has a special elegance that belies the fact of this plan being a multi-dwelling.
Unit one has 928 square feet. Walking down the covered porch past the one car garage, the entry opens into the vaulted living and dining rooms. Adjacent to the dining room is a walk through utility room with a pocket door and a regular door into the garage.
The kitchen has a built-in dishwasher and a double sink with the water heater in the hallway. Beyond the closet is the main bathroom. Two bedrooms are in the rear with the master bedroom having a full walk-in closet and private bath. The second bedroom is next to the main bathroom.
The uniqueness of this triplex is that all three of the units are laid out differently. The middle unit’s entry opens facing the utility room with a hallway leading to the balance of the unit. The utility room contains the water heater and washer/dryer.
The kitchen, next to the utility, faces the hallway. There is an eating bar on the dining room side. The vaulted living and dining area have a high, open look.
Opposite the living room are two bedrooms with a shared bathroom with a tub. The wall closets and large windows on each end provide useful amenities to each bedroom. This unit is the smallest of three units at 896 square feet.
The third unit is the largest unit in this triplex with 994 square feet of living space and the larger garage area. Layout on this unit is wider than either of the other two. The entry opens into the vaulted living room with two large windows. There is a small hall closet for coats located opposite the kitchen.
The washer and dryer are located in a closet area behind a folding door adjacent to the bedrooms. Bedroom two is adjacent to the main bath for the home. In the rear, the master suite has a large corner walk-in closet and a full bath with a tub.
The GREENRIDGE 3 (407-13) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
