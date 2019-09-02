Attractive lap siding, highlighted by brick and lattice trim, creates an exterior blend that enhances the curb appeal of the graceful Stella (403-10). Featuring an angled design that requires a wide lot, the floor plan of the Stella spreads 2,330 square feet of functional living space throughout a one-level home suited to an active lifestyle.
The central gathering spot in the Stella has been designated a great space. Dividing the primary and secondary sleeping areas, the great space is perfect for casual entertaining and daily family interaction. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and lots of windows combine to make this large, bright area a sure favorite. Watch the latest video on the raised television, while the fireplace keeps the chill out of the air.
The walk-through kitchen is separated from the main section of the room by a convenient eating bar. Informal meals may be eaten here, or in the adjacent breakfast nook, without the cook in the family feeling left out of the fun. A walk-in pantry, lined with shelves, affords ample storage room for dry goods. When the sun is shining, there are two railed decks available for outdoor enjoyment.
The isolated master suite occupies the left side of the Stella. Large and well appointed, your privacy is assured. Amenities here include a roomy walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and private bathroom with twin basins and a spa. The two secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home. The front one is somewhat larger and would serve nicely as guest accommodations. The smaller, if not needed as sleeping quarters, can easily be converted for use as a home office.
A full bathroom divides the bedrooms and linen storage is available across the hall. The formal areas are toward the front. The vaulted dining room fashions an atmosphere that will make any mealtime a pleasure. After dinner, savor coffee and conversation in the living room. Here a big bay window displays an impressive view. A very large utility room, with built-in ironing board, sink and access to the garage, completes the floor plan.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order on line or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate STELLA (403-10) and your e mail address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.