The influence of many styles makes the façade of the Gorman (407-38) unique. Two bayed window sections, one that follows from the second floor down to the first, as well as a large dormer above the garage draws the eyes of the beholder to the front entry.
Upon entering this spectacular home, a curved staircase goes up to the second floor. On the right side of the entry is an office, ideal for the work-at-home family member. On the left is a formal, vaulted living room. Both these rooms have the bay windows so both are bathed in light during the day. Beyond the living room is the dining area.
The kitchen and nook stretch from the dining area to the rear deck. The C-shaped kitchen has an island with the cook top as well as a raised eating bar. Ovens, pantry and the refrigerator run adjacent to the sweeping staircase. The nook at the rear has a door to the deck.
The family room is sunken and has a fireplace on the right wall. There is a wood box that opens from inside and outside as well as shelves that run along the wall. Opposite the fireplace is a wall of shelves that are ideal for books and the French doors that open onto the rear deck. Between the office and the family room is a full bath as well as the utility room.
Upstairs has three bedrooms. Bedrooms 2 and 3 each have a wall closet and numerous windows. Between the two is full bath. On the left side of the upper floor is the master suite, which features a coffered ceiling and two-sided gas fireplace. A huge walk-in closet with a bench and built-in ironing board runs across the front of the suite. At the rear is an enormous bathroom. The oversized tub has full view of the fireplace. “His and Her” sinks, a linen closet, a large custom shower and private stall complete the amenities. Skylights are sprinkled around the second floor.
An unfinished attic is over the three-car garage with access available between bedroom 3 and the full bath. Two water heaters and a forced-air unit is inside the garage with the heat pump outside.
