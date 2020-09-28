An open floor plan, with luxurious touches and vaulted ceilings, makes the Gieber (404-20) a versatile home, perfect for families that entertain friends and relatives frequently. The living area for this home is 2,506 square feet, with an optional attic area of 650 square feet. This could be developed into a guest room, studio, or a great recreation room.
The entry to the Gieber overlooks the dining room, while still directing guests through the home. An armoire-styled coat closet is to the left, while straight ahead an archway beckons to the depths of the great room. On the right, the vaulted living room is a formal entertaining area, easily accessible from the dining room after an evening dinner.
Almost a home in itself, the master suite is located near the entry, past the living room. The vaulted, luxurious space is complete with French doors leading to a covered spa for relaxing. The master bath leaves nothing out. The spa tub at an angle in the corner separates the two sinks on each side providing his and her cabinet areas. Glass block brightens the tub and shower area.
The vaulted dining room is designed to accommodate even the largest holiday feasts. French doors open on to the covered porch, and a corner hutch displays collectibles. The heart of the home is in the adjacent kitchen, which is open to the great room and the informal eating areas. The open design provides functional work space, with ample counter surface and cabinet frontage. The sink is opposite the raised eating bar, and the large nook provides room for a secondary dining table.
French doors lead onto the patio from the great room, while additional natural light pours through two large mullion windows. The gas fireplace is the focal point for this vaulted, bright gathering area.
A central hall leads from the great room to a full bath, a second bedroom, attic stairs, and the garage. Ending the hall is a home office, accessible from the outside without entering the home.
The Gieber (404-20) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
