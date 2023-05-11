Onions

This is the time of year that onions grow and develop rapidly, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

If gardeners are crying about their onions right now, it’s not because they’re slicing them in their kitchen. But they may soon.

“This is the time of year that onions grow and develop rapidly,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “Regular watering – if the soil is dry—and a light fertilization are helpful to maximize growth.”

