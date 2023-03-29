Close-Up Of Fresh Green Plant

(Photo via Adobe Stock.)

While Jack may have gotten lucky with the magic beanstalk beans he received when he traded his cow, gardeners may not be so lucky when purchasing seeds for their gardens. Casey Hentges, host of Oklahoma State University Agriculture’s television program “Oklahoma Gardening,” has a word of caution for gardeners purchasing seeds this growing season.

“It’s the time of year when I love browsing through the different seed catalogs and seeing what new plants are available,” Hentges said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of gimmicks and photoshopped pictures out there that can grab a gardener’s attention, but often they’re just selling magic beans.”

