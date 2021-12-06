The Luna (405-47) has very contemporary lines with a touch of brick on the facade and numerous paned windows for accent. The three-car garage faces left elongating the face of the Luna. There is a brick pillar and planter on the left side of the porch and a long planter across the face.
Entry into the 2,116 square foot Luna brings one into a vaulted foyer. To the right are the stairs to the second floor and further on is the living room. It has four windows that look out towards the street. Through a passageway is the kitchen and on left side are the stairs to an optional basement.
The kitchen is very open with “L” shaped counters on the rear wall along with sinks and a dishwasher. An island with an eating bar and the range and oven provides extra working space. A large pantry is on the far wall. Sliding glass doors open onto a deck in the rear, ideal for barbecues or dinners. A nook with bay windows is in the rear, ready to soak up the morning light. The rest of this spacious room is the family room. There is a fireplace on the right and cabinets in the back.
The master suite is on the front of the Luna. It has French doors that open onto a private patio area. An elongated walk-in closet is on the left and the master bath is on the right. The master bath has both a tub and a shower as well as a single sink.
Upstairs has two bedrooms, along with a storage area and attic space. Each bedroom has wall closets and large windows. Snuggled between the two rooms is a full bath with a tub, single sink and large skylight overhead. Through the closet in bedroom 3 is optional access to more attic space if needed.
The attic space near the stairs is finished and ready to use, as is the storage area at the end of the stairs. Through the storage area is another access to more bonus attic space.
This home has a huge amount of attic space that could be developed as well as an unfinished basement also. This could bring much more storage room and more bedrooms could be developed in the basement, if needed. The Luna could conceivably become a truly large, beautiful home.
For a limited time receive 15 percent off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $10 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order online or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs Inc., PO Box 5625, Eugene, Oregon 97405. Remember to indicate LUNA (405-47) and your email address.
