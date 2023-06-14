apples.jpg

Some fruit peelings are nutritionally beneficial, but may also hold onto microorganisms and dirt, said K-State food scientist Karen Blakeslee. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

Food preservation can be done in many ways, but food safety should be a priority in all. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said there are common steps to take, including peeling produce to ensure food safety.

“While the outside peels of many types of produce are nutritionally beneficial, those peels can hold onto microorganisms and dirt,” Blakeslee said. “Rinsing produce with water before peeling is the first step to remove microorganisms and dirt.”

