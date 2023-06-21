0525GrillingSmokingBBQDifferencepix1.jpg

(Courtesy photo.)

Whether you’re a grill master or a first-time barbecue cook, food safety should always be part of your routine to ensure a healthy and happy Fourth of July.

“Recent USDA consumer behavior studies have shown that individuals don’t always properly wash their hands or use a food thermometer,” said USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Emilio Esteban. “Show your family and friends that you’re a true grill master by cooking food to a safe temperature and washing your hands after handling raw meat and poultry.”

