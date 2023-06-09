1600px-Common_Eastern_Firefly_(27858835340).jpg

Adult big dipper firefly found on ground vegetation. (Photo by Katja Schulz from Washington, D.C., USA, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0), via Wikimedia Commons.)

The flickering of fireflies signals the beginning of warm summer nights. Although these common beetles evoke a sense of wonder for many people, they are simply performing a luminescent courtship ritual that has evolved over countless years, says University of Missouri Extension state horticulturist Michele Warmund.

There are about 2,200 known species of fireflies worldwide, with about 125 in North America. The American big dipper firefly (Photinus pyralis) is the most common species in Missouri. Adults of this firefly are about a half-inch long, have a red plate behind the head with a black spot in the center, a blackish-brown body and wing covers (elytra) outlined in yellow. The last section of the abdomen, which emits a flicker of light, is known as the lantern.

