I have noticed that I feel a little disappointed in my friends lately. It seems like we have always been close or so I thought. I am noticing that when they ask for help, I seem to be the only one doing the work. I'm organized and it is easy for me to get a lot done in a short time. I'm the go-to person but I'm beginning to think I'm the unpaid workhorse. It seems like if I say yes to a favor, I end up doing most of the work. It is generally like this, but I just started noticing lately.

