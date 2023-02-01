20230130-sb-1.jpeg

The strawberry symbolizes love and fertility due to its shape, color and wealth of seeds on the fruit surface, says MU Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. According to folklore, if two people share a strawberry, they will fall in love. (Photo by Michele Warmund.)

Strawberries are a delectable treat any time of year, but in February they are known as the fruit of love, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund.

Long before the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the strawberry symbolized love and fertility due to its shape, color and wealth of seeds on the fruit surface.

20230130-sb-2.jpeg

Choose strawberries that are bright red. Avoid ones that have a white or yellow area near the stem, as this area will not continue to ripen. (Photo by Michele Warmund.)

