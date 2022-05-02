The character of this home is in the design details. Three bedrooms and three baths make up just a small part of the 2,267 square feet of living space offered.
The kitchen and dining room are open to one another with access to the spacious lanai that includes an outdoor kitchen and fireplace. The walk-in pantry is just beyond the door to the garage making unloading groceries a walk in the enchanted forest.
The master suite offers a walk-in closet and access to a private porch, while the other two bedrooms each have bathrooms of their own.
This plan includes a spacious family room for game nights or just a quiet night in watching movies.
