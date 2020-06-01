The 2,706 square foot Elizabeth (337-030) is the ideal home for an expanding family. Not only does this four-bedroom plan offer plenty of space, it gives you more for your building dollar. Constructed with a handsome shake roof and lap siding, the curb appeal of the Elizabeth is evident.
The graceful formal entry has a tiled floor and vaulted ceiling. To the right, it leads into the living room and formal dining area, both with vaulted ceilings. The living room has a large bay window to provide an excellent view. A built-in hutch for your good China is in the dining room.
To the left of the entry is the home office, almost a necessity these days, and the isolated master suite.
The master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling over the sleeping area, a huge walk-in closet, home security system to assure your safety, a long vanity and a private bathroom with shower, raised tub and twin basins.
The family room is quite large and is open to the kitchen. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, multiple skylights, a gas fireplace, plenty of windows and access to a large back deck.
The walk-through kitchen has a large garden window to check out the summer fun on the deck, double ovens, walk-in pantry, island cooktop, eating bar and an octagonal breakfast nook that catches all the available sunlight. For ease of clean up, a raised dishwasher has been provided, making bending unnecessary.
There are three secondary bedrooms. All three offer ample closet space and a view window. Bedroom 2, nearest the bathroom, has a built-in desk and might be useful as guest accommodations, sewing room or music room.
The floor design of the Elizabeth offers a second level bonus room with 818 square feet of space. This unique area could be that private office or den where escape from the family is possible.
The plan finishes with a full utility room conveniently located with an entrance to the three-car garage.
The garage has a shop and storage area, accessible independently of the garage area by a service door directly into that area.
The Elizabeth (337-030) is our plan of the week. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans.
scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
