The Schipper (407-48) has so many beautiful facets that make it totally unique. There is a large turret with bay windows accenting the left side of the home while a large gable with many windows decorate the right of the home.
The vaulted entry faces the formal, vaulted living room with a beautifully curved staircase on the left and a second stairway leading to the basement on the right. The family part of the home is to the right of the entry with a front kitchen. The nook is situated in the gabled windows.
A fireplace along the wall on the right side brightens up the family or dining room, as do numerous windows and a set of French doors, opening onto a deck.
The left side of the main floor consists of the master suite, guest suite, an office, as well as bathrooms and the utility room. The master suite has a long window seat as well as French doors leading to a spa located on the deck outside. The master bath has an oversized shower, an oval tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet adjacent. The guest suite next door also has French doors opening to the spa, along with a full bath and a wall closet.
The utility beyond the master suite has a drop-down ironing board, sink and storage. Three linen closets are located in the hall. An office has been placed just off the entry for convenience.
Upstairs are two more bedrooms, one with an enormous walk-in closet and the other with a wall closet. Numerous windows are located in both rooms making them light and airy. A full bath is located off bedroom 3 and accessible from the hall for bedroom 4. A bridge across the open area goes to an optional attic with 352 square feet of storage as well as the hall having a long linen/storage area.
The Schipper (407-48) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.