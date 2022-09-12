HOUSEPLAN SEPT12 1Pix.jpeg

Don't be fooled by the modest size of this house plan—it has everything a modern family needs.

The open concept design joins the family room, kitchen, and nook into one huge, open entertainment space. That space is extended further as one steps out onto the spacious covered lanai with adjacent BBQ porch. This combination provides the perfect outdoor entertainment suite.

HOUSEPLAN SEPT12 2Pix.gif

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.