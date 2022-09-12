Don't be fooled by the modest size of this house plan—it has everything a modern family needs.
The open concept design joins the family room, kitchen, and nook into one huge, open entertainment space. That space is extended further as one steps out onto the spacious covered lanai with adjacent BBQ porch. This combination provides the perfect outdoor entertainment suite.
The private master suite features a vaulted ceiling and French door access to the entertainment area.
The breezeway connecting the house to the garage could be used for storage or a more private outdoor oasis.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 61-101.
