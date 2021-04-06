The open country style of the Desert Wine (00-020) is refreshing to view. A covered wrap around porch provides an open area to sit and enjoy those beautiful sunsets or sunrises. To extend this openness inside, numerous windows have been used across the face of the Desert Wine.
Inside the entry of this 2,036-square-foot home flows an open space wrapped around the kitchen. The entire open room consists of a vaulted living room, nook, and a family room. A gas fireplace faces the formal living room. French doors open onto the covered porch off the vaulted nook. The U-shaped kitchen has many amenities to make cooking a pleasant task. The dishwasher has been raised for convenience in loading and unloading. A large Lazy Susan has been conveniently tucked into a corner adjacent to the cook top. A walk-in pantry adds to the features of this imaginative kitchen.
To separate the kitchen from a full bathroom on the left and a large sewing, hobby or utility room on the right, a pocket door has been used. A built-in ironing board plus an enormous counter makes this area ideal for the seamstress or hobbyist. At the end of this hall area is the 2-car garage with its extra workspace. An elongated 732 square foot attic is over the garage and kitchen, with stairs located between the utility room and the living room.
Two bedrooms with a full bathroom form a “V” in the right front corner of this refreshing home. Each bedroom has a set of large windows that bathe the rooms in light.
In the right rear of the Desert Wine is the exquisite master suite. The main suite is large and has a huge window looking out on the backyard. The most unique part of the master suite is the spaciously open bathroom. An oversized tub and shower have been provided as well as a long built-in vanity with his-and-hers sinks.
The Desert Wine has decks, patios, and a covered porch for plenty of outside enjoyment. If more living space is needed, an unfinished 1,989 square foot basement is available.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by visiting our affiliated website www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. For a one-page PDF copy of this plan email Scott at Scottm@landmarkdesigns.com. To view this plan on line use plan number 33-101.
