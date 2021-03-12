Looking for a home that can be expanded later, but has a large amount space now? The Dena (408-20) fits those criteria. It has 1,678 square feet of living space on the main floor and 1,633 square feet in an unfinished basement. This would be an ideal home for the family where the children are younger, and the need to expand will come in the future.
The entry to the Dena is from a covered porch. The entry faces the great room with the second and third bedrooms on the left and the kitchen on the right. The kitchen runs along the wall with a built-in Lazy Susan and a hutch. A large window over the sink looks towards the front of the home. On an island opposite the built-ins is the range and oven with an eating bar.
The great room and dining area are both vaulted and open. The dining area has sliding glass doors that open onto the rear deck for those Sunday afternoon brunches. The great room has three large windows that overlook the backyard and deck along with a gas fireplace for those cold winter evenings when the family gathers to talk about the day.
The bedrooms are separated in the Dena with two bedrooms on the left and the master suite on the right. The master suite has a large and uniquely laid out bath area. There are two sinks, with two walk-in closets, one on each side of the tub. Off the main suite area are sliding glass doors that open directly to the deck. This would be ideal if an optional spa were installed at some later date.
The two bedrooms on the left side of the home have a shared bath between. A large linen closet is located in the hall opposite the bathroom. At the end of the hall is the utility room with a storage closet, broom closet, a sink, counters, and an area for the freezer. A door goes into the large two-car garage. This is also the location of the stairs down to the unfinished basement.
The unfinished basement has a storage area under the stairs and the forced air unit, mechanical chase unit, and water heater is located there.
