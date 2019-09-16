Designed for family living, the Debonaire’s plan clusters group activity areas in the center of this large home. Placement of secondary bedrooms to the left and master suite to the right provides maximum privacy for both adults and children.
Vaulted ceilings heighten the sense of spaciousness in the family living areas, and all of these rooms are exceptionally bright. Four skylights bathe the kitchen and family room in warm, natural light. Two dormers brighten the living room and dining room.
The living room is oddly shaped, expanded by a bay window that juts out onto the wrap-around front porch. A wide window seat could nestle into the window’s inner recess, creating an ideal location for reading or daydreaming.
An eating bar provides separation between the kitchen and nook. In addition to the walk-in pantry, the kitchen is rich in cupboard and counter space.
French doors in the family room open onto a long deck. When the weather turns chilly, warmth radiates from a centrally located fireplace. On one side of the fireplace is a wood box and on the other side, shelves for storing books, movies or displaying your favorite collectibles.
Luxury amenities in the master suite include a walk-in closet and a skylit, compartmentalized bathroom with oversized shower, spa tub and two sinks. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom with a tub-shower combination.
Utilities are accessible from both the house and the garage. The utility room has a long counter that could serve as a computer desk or provides a permanent home for a sewing machine. The three-car garage has space for a recycling center.
